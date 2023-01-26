Dr. Kristen Lady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Lady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Lady, MD
Dr. Kristen Lady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Lady's Office Locations
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
2
Obstretrics and Gynecology of Atlanta Johns Creek Office3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-2300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 565-2233Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
4
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 280, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 257-5500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my annual exam and all went well. She is always so kind, listens, and I never feel rushed.
- English
- 1992939482
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
