Overview

Dr. Kristen Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Lee works at Manhattan Specialty Care in New York, NY with other offices in Warren, NJ, Somerville, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.