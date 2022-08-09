Overview of Dr. Kristen Lilja, MD

Dr. Kristen Lilja, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lilja works at Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.