Overview of Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD

Dr. Kristen Lindgren, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Lindgren works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.