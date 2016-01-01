Dr. Lo Sicco accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristen Lo Sicco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Lo Sicco, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lo Sicco works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Dermatopathology Section240 E 38th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5250
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristen Lo Sicco, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo Sicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo Sicco works at
Dr. Lo Sicco has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo Sicco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo Sicco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo Sicco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo Sicco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo Sicco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.