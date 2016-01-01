See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Kristen Marks, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristen Marks, MD

Dr. Kristen Marks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Marks works at Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marks' Office Locations

    Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)
    525 East 68th Street 24th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ACN East - CSS Chelsea
    53 West 23rd Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
AIDS
AIDS-Related Complex
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
AIDS
AIDS-Related Complex

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
AIDS-Related Complex Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opportunistic Infections Related to HIV Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Kristen Marks, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255421426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marks works at Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marks’s profile.

    Dr. Marks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

