Dr. Kristen Maskala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristen Maskala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Froedtert Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and Saint Agnes Hospital.
HonorHealth Saguaro orthopedics18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 208-6487
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Froedtert Hospital
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maskala is amazing. She has operated on so many of our family and friends. There is no one else I would choose for any orthopedic issue. She is the most kind and compassionate physician I have met. She talks through your diagnosis in a way that you can understand. We will miss her greatly!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104908938
Education & Certifications
- Fl Orthop Inst
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
