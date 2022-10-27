Overview of Dr. Kristen Maskala, MD

Dr. Kristen Maskala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Froedtert Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Maskala works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.