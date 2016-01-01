Dr. Kristen Matsik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Matsik, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Matsik, MD
Dr. Kristen Matsik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MarinHealth Medical Center.
Dr. Matsik's Office Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Coosaw8471 Resolute Way Ste 104, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristen Matsik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295807022
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- MarinHealth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matsik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matsik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsik.
