Dr. Kristen Millado, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Millado, MD
Dr. Kristen Millado, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Millado's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute, 1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324
Hospital Affiliations
Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristen Millado, MD
Hematology & Oncology
English
NPI: 1306231014
Education & Certifications
Rush University Medical Center
George Washington University
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
