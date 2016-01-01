Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristen Mitchell
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Mitchell
Dr. Kristen Mitchell is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Professionals1680 Antilley Rd Ste 321, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 695-4969
-
2
Abilene Diagnostic Clinic1665 Antilley Rd Ste 260, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 794-5348
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. Kristen Mitchell
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912394917
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitchell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.