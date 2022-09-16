Dr. Kristen Moe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Moe, MD
Dr. Kristen Moe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
My Father was in a horrible ATV accident June 8th 2022. He was transported to the ICU at Harborview Medical from out of state. My father’s injuries were extensive, we were told later that the impact/force had caused his face to detach from his skull. He suffered massive facial fractures and desperately needed facial reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kristen S Moe was his surgeon. Our family is so incredibly thankful to Dr. Kristen S Moe and the Otolaryngology team. We know that my father is here with us today in the condition he is in because of them. Dr. Kristen S Moe is a master at his craft and anyone who is lucky enough to receive his care should know how fortunate they are… I will recommend Dr. Moe from here on. Thank you for what you did, for what you continue to do and for sending my father back to us! - Lesko
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, German
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
