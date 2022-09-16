See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kristen Moe, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kristen Moe, MD

Dr. Kristen Moe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Moe works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moe's Office Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview
    328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Orbital Fracture
Chronic Sinusitis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Orbital Fracture

Chronic Sinusitis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Orbital Fracture
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cleft Palate
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acoustic Neuroma
Adenoidectomy
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Deafness
Dizziness
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Facelift
Frenectomy
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Osteosarcoma
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Puncture Aspiration
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
Wound Repair

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 16, 2022
My Father was in a horrible ATV accident June 8th 2022. He was transported to the ICU at Harborview Medical from out of state. My father’s injuries were extensive, we were told later that the impact/force had caused his face to detach from his skull. He suffered massive facial fractures and desperately needed facial reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kristen S Moe was his surgeon. Our family is so incredibly thankful to Dr. Kristen S Moe and the Otolaryngology team. We know that my father is here with us today in the condition he is in because of them. Dr. Kristen S Moe is a master at his craft and anyone who is lucky enough to receive his care should know how fortunate they are… I will recommend Dr. Moe from here on. Thank you for what you did, for what you continue to do and for sending my father back to us! - Lesko
Family — Sep 16, 2022
About Dr. Kristen Moe, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497898969
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristen Moe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moe works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Moe’s profile.

Dr. Moe has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

