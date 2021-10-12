See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kristen Otto, MD

Oncology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kristen Otto, MD

Dr. Kristen Otto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Otto works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otto's Office Locations

    Magnolia Campus
    Magnolia Campus
12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 566-0203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ear Ache
Oral Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ear Ache

Oral Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Laryngitis
Dysphagia
ENT Cancer
Laryngitis
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tongue Cancer
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glossectomy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Laryngeal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr Otto and her team is great highly recommended her very knowledgeable and understanding and caring
    Samantha Wedmore — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Otto, MD
    Dr. Otto's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Otto

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Kristen Otto, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265669410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Otolaryngology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

