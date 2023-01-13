Dr. Kristen Pepin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Pepin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Pepin, MD
Dr. Kristen Pepin, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Pepin works at
Dr. Pepin's Office Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pepin is extremely knowledgeable and accessible/reponsive when I had questions about my condition and regarding next steps. She takes the time to listen and develop a plan of action to address your concerns/symptoms.
About Dr. Kristen Pepin, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- English
- 1306257662
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.