Overview

Dr. Kristen Powell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Luxemburg, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Prevea Luxemburg Health Center in Luxemburg, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.