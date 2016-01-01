See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD

Colorectal Surgery
Accepting new patients

Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Rumer works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer

About Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003250366
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

