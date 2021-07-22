Dr. Kristen Sadana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Sadana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Sadana, MD
Dr. Kristen Sadana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Sadana works at
Dr. Sadana's Office Locations
Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine7 KENOSIA AVE, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (475) 329-2686
Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Medicine100 Mill Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 546-3414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadana is FANTASTIC !! I have been seeing her for 3 years now and she’s cares about her patients more than anything. She takes the time with you. If you are looking for a caring, understanding, kind at heart than I would recommend Dr. Sadana.
About Dr. Kristen Sadana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sadana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadana accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadana.
