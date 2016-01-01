Dr. Kristen Sanford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Sanford, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Sanford, DO
Dr. Kristen Sanford, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Sanford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sanford's Office Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 499-2705
-
2
Uc San Diego Health At Via Tazon16950 Via Tazon, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanford?
About Dr. Kristen Sanford, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710097720
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.