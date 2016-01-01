Overview of Dr. Kristen Santos, DO

Dr. Kristen Santos, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at Seton Health System Inc. in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.