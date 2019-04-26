Dr. Kristen Savola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Savola, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Savola, MD is a Dermatologist in Fishersville, VA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Augusta Health.
Dr. Savola works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Fishersville66 Parkway Ln Ste 101A, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 451-2833
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in my family as been to Dr. Savola several times. She is very knowledgeable and friendly. She has always been able to help us with our problems. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kristen Savola, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720130941
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savola works at
Dr. Savola has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Savola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.