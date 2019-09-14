Dr. Kristen Segall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Segall, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Segall, MD
Dr. Kristen Segall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Segall's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida Llp3321 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 972-9300
Medical City Lewisville500 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Going to the gynecologist is not the most pleasant experience, but Dr. Segall makes me feel extremely comfortable and at ease. Dr. Segall truly cares about me as a whole person. She has a great bedside manner and spends time answering all of my questions. I am a post-menopausal woman and she is very knowledgeable and caring about my specific needs. I have been seeing her since I moved to Florida several years ago and am so glad I found her. I drive almost an hour for my appointments.
About Dr. Kristen Segall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073593166
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Segall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segall accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Segall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segall.
