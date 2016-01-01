Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sell-Dottin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD
Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Sell-Dottin works at
Dr. Sell-Dottin's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sell-Dottin?
About Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1245521640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sell-Dottin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sell-Dottin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sell-Dottin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sell-Dottin works at
Dr. Sell-Dottin has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sell-Dottin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sell-Dottin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sell-Dottin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sell-Dottin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sell-Dottin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.