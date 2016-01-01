See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD

Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Sell-Dottin works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sell-Dottin's Office Locations

    Phoenix - GI
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 885-0904
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Scottsdale - Heart
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (480) 885-0904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245521640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Sell-Dottin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sell-Dottin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sell-Dottin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sell-Dottin has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sell-Dottin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sell-Dottin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sell-Dottin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sell-Dottin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sell-Dottin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

