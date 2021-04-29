Dr. Kristen Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Shepherd, MD
Dr. Kristen Shepherd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd's Office Locations
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology1921 Waldemere St Ste 802, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-7888
Smh Physician Services Inc5350 University Pkwy Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 917-4678
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Thorough, caring, and professional with a wonderful manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kristen Shepherd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.