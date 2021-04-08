Overview of Dr. Kristen Smith, MD

Dr. Kristen Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Associates In Neurology in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.