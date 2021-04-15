Overview of Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD

Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Smyers works at Legacy Gynecology PLLC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.