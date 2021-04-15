Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD
Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Smyers works at
Dr. Smyers' Office Locations
Legacy Gynecology PLLC136 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 815-2400Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best Dr! She performed 2 c sections for me and various other medical encounters. I often ask her opinion on all things medical because she actually takes the time and listens. I would recommend her to anyone. And will appreciate her always!
About Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063652972
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
