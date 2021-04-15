See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Williamsville, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD

Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Smyers works at Legacy Gynecology PLLC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smyers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Gynecology PLLC
    136 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 815-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristen Smyers, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063652972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

