Overview of Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD

Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Sochol works at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Shirley, NY and Manorville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.