Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD
Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Sochol works at
Dr. Sochol's Office Locations
1
Riverhead64 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-5000
2
Shirley855 Montauk Hwy, Shirley, NY 11967 Directions (631) 369-5000
3
Peconic Bay Medical Center496 County Road 111, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 369-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sochol fully explained my Carpal Tunnel surgical procedure and the likely benefits. Super results beyond my expectations 100% satisfaction! Thank-you Dr. Sochol for restoring my hand!
About Dr. Kristen Sochol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Joseph H. Boyes Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Mount Sinai Hospital Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
