Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Terranova, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Terranova, DO
Dr. Kristen Terranova, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grove City, OH.
Dr. Terranova works at
Dr. Terranova's Office Locations
Mount Carmel OBGYN5300 N Meadows Dr # 3800, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 663-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terranova?
Dr. Terranova is the best doctor I've ever had. I've had doctors that I've liked in the past, but I've never met a doctor as caring and willing to listen as she is. She has gone out of her way to make sure that I'm okay, even when it wasn't her responsibility. If you spend any amount of time with her at all, it's evident that she loves her work and genuinely cares for her patients. I wouldn't go anywhere else, and when my daughters are old enough, they'll see her as well. I recommend her 100%!!!
About Dr. Kristen Terranova, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215165402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terranova accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.