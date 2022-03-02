Overview

Dr. Kristen Thomsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Thomsen works at Honor Health Medical Group (Formerly Scottsdale Healthcare) West Tempe, Tempe, AZ in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.