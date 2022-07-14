Dr. Kristen Tracy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Tracy, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Tracy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Downtown Dental Associates223 W Adams St # 404, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (239) 946-0084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Grand Lely Dental Care7705 Collier Blvd Unit 404, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 347-4814
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All staff were friendly, timely, knowledgable and took their time making sure they understood what the problem was. Dr. Tracy did not rush, explained the procedure I would need and made sure she answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Kristen Tracy, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracy accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tracy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
