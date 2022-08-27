Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD
Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
Women's Care Specialists PC3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 858-0900
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (800) 231-5257
Memorial Medical Center2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 314-4401
Nia K Terezakis MD2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 905, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
In my new patient visit, Dr. Vaughan took time to meet me before immediately getting on with the check up. She was personable and sweet and definitely calmed any anxiety I had about going to a new practice. During the check up, she was professional and quick, and I felt no discomfort. I had some questions about medication that she answered. Everyone else in her office was welcoming and nice, too. I also had only around 10 minutes of wait time before she saw me. Definitely no worries about going back to Dr. Vaughan next year!
About Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063876845
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.