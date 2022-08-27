See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD

Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Vaughan works at Women's Care Specialist in Birmingham, AL with other offices in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Care Specialists PC
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 858-0900
  2. 2
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 231-5257
  3. 3
    Memorial Medical Center
    2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 314-4401
  4. 4
    Nia K Terezakis MD
    2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 905, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Baptist

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 27, 2022
In my new patient visit, Dr. Vaughan took time to meet me before immediately getting on with the check up. She was personable and sweet and definitely calmed any anxiety I had about going to a new practice. During the check up, she was professional and quick, and I felt no discomfort. I had some questions about medication that she answered. Everyone else in her office was welcoming and nice, too. I also had only around 10 minutes of wait time before she saw me. Definitely no worries about going back to Dr. Vaughan next year!
— Aug 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD
About Dr. Kristen Vaughan, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063876845
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

