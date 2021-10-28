Dr. Kristen White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen White, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen White, MD
Dr. Kristen White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine - Dayton, OH and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste G10, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is amazing! Very thorough and compassionate. So glad we switched to her.
About Dr. Kristen White, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1275066482
Education & Certifications
- Dayton Children's Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine - Dayton, OH
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.