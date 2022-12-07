See All Dermatologists in Cranberry Township, PA
Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO

Dermatology
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is a Dermatologist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Whitney works at Myers Family Practice in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Plantar Wart and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny General Hospital Dermatology
    125 Emeryville Dr Ste 120, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 741-3120
  2. 2
    Agh Dermatology
    490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I had no problem with her and I am critical with my choice of mds
    Ray — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO
    About Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588922405
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UPMC Mercy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Plantar Wart and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

