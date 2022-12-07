Overview

Dr. Kristen Whitney, DO is a Dermatologist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Whitney works at Myers Family Practice in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Plantar Wart and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.