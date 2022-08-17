Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD
Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Wilde works at
Dr. Wilde's Office Locations
1
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
2
Lakeshore Medical Clinic LLC3305 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 645-1146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilde is one of the most caring doctors around! She is truly amazing and I am so grateful to her!
About Dr. Kristen Wilde, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275927642
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilde accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilde works at
Dr. Wilde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.