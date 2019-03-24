Dr. Kristen Willett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Willett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Willett, DO
Dr. Kristen Willett, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Willett's Office Locations
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens Orthopaedics6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 575-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and easy to talk to very caring. I was upset bringing test results from a previous scan and after our conversation I was very comfortable with the recommended treatment plan.
About Dr. Kristen Willett, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891826848
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willett has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Willett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.