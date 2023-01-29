Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM
Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Winters' Office Locations
Performance Physical Therapy LLC1379 ENFIELD ST, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-3041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
PodiatryCare, PC and the Heel Pain Center1350 SULLIVAN AVE, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-6525
PodiatryCare, PC and the Heel Pain Center74 Mack St, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 741-3041
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She diagnosed a problem that had been present for years and had been misdiagnosed by several podiatrists. Dr Winters knew right away that it was an ingrown toenail and she took care of it. She is thorough and has a good beside manner.
About Dr. Kristen Winters, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487624979
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
