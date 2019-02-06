Dr. Kristen Zeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Zeller, MD
Dr. Kristen Zeller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Montgomery Eye Physicians & Surgeons P.A.11140 Rockville Pike Ste 450, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-5888
Hammerman Kane and Wanicur Mds11400 Rockville Pike Ste 301, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-5888
Palisades Eye Surgery Center4831 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 657-8200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An excellent, experienced, knowledgeable and incredibly competent physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Zeller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.