Dr. Whitmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD
Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Dr. Whitmore's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Female Pelvic Medicine Cherry Hill1945 Marlton Pike E Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 247-7420
-
2
Philadelphia Office207 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 863-8100
-
3
Virtua Female Pelvic Medicine200 Bowman Dr Ste 325, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7420
- 4 1001 Route 73 N Ste 1, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 325-5765
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitmore?
Wonderful as Always!
About Dr. Kristene Whitmore, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1407905383
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Dr. Whitmore has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.