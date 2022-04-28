Overview of Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD

Dr. Kristi Adachi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Adachi works at Hawaiian Island Ear Nose & Throat Specialist Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

