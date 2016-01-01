Dr. Kristi Artz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Artz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristi Artz, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Artz works at
Locations
SHMG Lifestyle Medicine435 Ionia Ave SW Ste 210, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-0385
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristi Artz, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1558301820
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
