Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD
Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons1306 Roosevelt Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 428-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 205, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 676-6233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good! Am looking to the surgery.
About Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245260306
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Institute
- Legacy Emanuel Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University Of TX
