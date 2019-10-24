Overview of Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD

Dr. Kristi Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.