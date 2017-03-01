Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristi Gill, DO
Overview of Dr. Kristi Gill, DO
Dr. Kristi Gill, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
formerly Milestone Medical Obstetrics2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 400, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 702-5910
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gill is one of the most caring, thorough doctors I've seen. We are seeing her for my daughter's headaches. She saw us right away, on a day she doesn't usually see patients. Her medical assistant, Amanda, always either answers or calls back, usually within half an hour. We've been talking several times a day. There are many doctors involved and Dr Gill has personally talked to the other drs and therapists. She has also called me just to check in. The Best! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
About Dr. Kristi Gill, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750514261
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
