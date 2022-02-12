Dr. Kristi Hawley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Hawley, DO is a Dermatologist in Caledonia, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.
Derm. Institute1661 Crystal Springs Blvd SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 Directions (616) 326-0114Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
M.A. Stewiski, M.D. Dermatology597 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428 Directions (616) 457-4251
Outstanding. I saw Dr Hawley at her new office, The Derm Institute of West Michigan. First, the place is fabulous, professional looking, comfortable and the check in staff was so accommodating. I needed treatment for dilated veins on my nose and Katelyn her medical assistant was so helpful in distracting me while Dr. Hawley did the procedure. Dr. Hawley is so friendly, personable, and infinitely likable. She zapped my spots quickly and efficiently and even rechecked with me before I left. She and her staff have a wonderful office and with the new dermatologist coming on board soon, will be able to expand her psoriasis treatment and cosmetic treatments for All in One Place Dermatologic Care.
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
