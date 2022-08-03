Dr. Kristi Hebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Hebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristi Hebert, MD
Dr. Kristi Hebert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Hebert's Office Locations
1
Georgia Urology PA4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 252-8227
2
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bedside manners, Very informative not rushed.
About Dr. Kristi Hebert, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1447545058
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hebert has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.