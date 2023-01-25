Dr. Kristi Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Lopez, MD
Dr. Kristi Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Warren I. Ono M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 714, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 522-4511
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had four different gastroenterologist's over 13 years unable to determine why I was having trouble swallowing, esp. certain foods. I was "scoped" thrice, had barium series done, and to no avail. Dr. Lopez' assistant does the interviews, and is thorough. I was able to communicate my detailed Hx through her. When it came time to do another exam, proper biopsies revealed my condition and pointed to a simple treatment which cured my condition completely.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
