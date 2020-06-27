Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
TPMG Rheumatology860 Omni Blvd Ste 111, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 369-8138
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Mizelle is always on her game. She talks with you about any health or medication changes since last visit. She does a very thorough exam head to toe and feels all joints. She is patient, kind, understanding and professional.
About Dr. Kristi Mizelle, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Spelman College - B.S. in Biochemistry
Dr. Mizelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizelle has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.