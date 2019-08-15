Dr. Kristi Nord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Nord, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristi Nord, MD
Dr. Kristi Nord, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Nord's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center800 W 9th St, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (812) 966-2345
Little Co. of Mary Hospital of Indiana Inc.600 W 13th St Ste 205, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (812) 996-5781
Health Psychology Associates Psc401 E Chestnut St Unit 510, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nord is an amazing doctor. I was diagnosed by 2 doctors in Bloomington, IN with Parkinsons. After my Neurologist moved I went to see Dr. Nord on the recommendation of a friend. She examined me and spent an hour and a half with me and told me she didn't think I had Parkinsons. She wanted to run some tests and then would meet with me again and she began lowering the dose of the Parkinsons meds. Three weeks later she told me I had a partially compressed spinal cord and showed me the MRI and explained it and immediately got me in to see Spine surgeon Brian Blessinger. Dr Nord catches around 2 misdiagnosis a year. I now have weaned off all Parkinsons medicines. Before I saw Dr Nord I was sleeping 2 to three hours a night due to the medicines I was on, my health was deteroriation quickly, I had not drove for over a year. Two years ago I had to leave my job due to Parkinson medicine complications. Thanks to God directing me to Dr. Nord I have my life back.
About Dr. Kristi Nord, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790931301
Education & Certifications
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nord has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nord has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nord. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.