Overview of Dr. Kristi Nord, MD

Dr. Kristi Nord, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Nord works at Memorial Hospital Orthopaedics in Jasper, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.