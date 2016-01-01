See All Family Doctors in Giddings, TX
Dr. Kristi Salinas, MD

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristi Salinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Giddings, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Salinas works at Tejas Health Care in Giddings, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX, Houston, TX and San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tejas Health Care
    185 Decker Dr, Giddings, TX 78942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 542-6500
  2. 2
    Communicare Health Centers San Marcos
    1941 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 268-8900
  3. 3
    Witty Health Inc.
    5850 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 803-3370
  4. 4
    Circle Medical
    333 1st St Ste A, San Francisco, CA 94105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 803-3370
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Treatment frequency



VAP Lipid Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Arrhythmia Screening
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kristi Salinas, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437115862
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

