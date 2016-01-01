Overview of Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD

Dr. Kristi Shaumeyer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Shaumeyer works at Kansas City Medicine Partners in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.