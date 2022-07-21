Overview

Dr. Kristi Sigler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sigler works at Mercy Health Perrysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.