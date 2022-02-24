See All Psychiatrists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (67)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Sikes works at Sikes Psychiatry and Wellness in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sikes Psychiatry and Wellness
    15860 OLD CONROE RD, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 907-9012
  2. 2
    Sikes Psychiatry & Wellness
    6707 Sterling Ridge Dr Ste C, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (50)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Feb 24, 2022
I have been a patient since 2016. I'm seeing bad reviews (and many are justified), however Dr. Sikes is SUCH a great doctor. Please be patient with wait times, appointments and med requests. ESPECIALLY if you're out of medication. Please call the office about a week or so BEFORE you run out. That is key and MOST doctor offices and pharmacies would advise the same. She's helped me significantly. At one point her staff wasn't so great, but she had transitioned to private practice and the new staff really works hard… they go above and beyond. I pray I will never have to find another psychiatrist. She's changed my life for the better!
    Dawn P. — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Kristi A Sikes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881989788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
