Dr. DeSapri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD
Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas School Of Medicine In San Antonio and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. DeSapri works at
Dr. DeSapri's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Center For Comprehensive Gynecology259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003057936
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of Texas School Of Medicine In San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeSapri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeSapri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeSapri works at
Dr. DeSapri speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeSapri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeSapri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.