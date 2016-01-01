See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD

Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas School Of Medicine In San Antonio and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. DeSapri works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Comprehensive Gynecology in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. DeSapri's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Center For Comprehensive Gynecology
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-6447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Osteoporosis Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Osteoporosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kristi DeSapri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003057936
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas School Of Medicine In San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. DeSapri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. DeSapri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. DeSapri works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Comprehensive Gynecology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. DeSapri’s profile.

    Dr. DeSapri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeSapri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeSapri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeSapri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

